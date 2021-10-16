Advertisement

One dead after stabbing in Wilson

Wilson Police Department
Wilson Police Department
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is dead after a stabbing incident in Wilson.

Wilson Police say officers were called out Friday at 12:38 pm to the intersection of Dewey St. and Sauls St. regarding a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found 38-year-old Lavonda M. Lucas of Wilson suffering from stab wounds to the chest area.

Lucas was transported to Wilson Medical Center and then to Vidant Medical Center for treatment where she later died as a result of her injuries.

While searching the area, officers located 52-year-old Steven T. Cameron of Wilson who stated he was the person who stabbed Lucas.

Cameron was suffering from a laceration to his hand. After conducting an investigation into the incident, Cameron was charged with one open count of murder and is currently being processed.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

