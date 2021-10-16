Advertisement

North Carolina nursing assistant sentenced for elder fraud

(WOIO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A certified nursing assistant in North Carolina has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison and ordered to pay $90,000 in restitution for defrauding an elderly military veteran in her care.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina says 51-year-old Tracey McNeill pleaded guilty in July to a charge of committing wire fraud.

Court documents say McNeill fraudulently obtained VA and OPM benefits by executing a power of attorney over a disabled veteran over two years.

The victim served in the U.S. Army, and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 41 years.

