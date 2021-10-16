Advertisement

NCEL 10-15-21

NCEL 10-15-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ambulance was stolen Friday morning outside Vidant Medical Center.
Greenville police investigating wreck after ambulance taken from Vidant Medical Center
A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
SHERIFF: Deputies had no time to react in stabbing, fatal shooting
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was a battalion commander at Camp Lejeune and was critical of the...
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand, $5,000 forfeiture
CarolinaEast celebrates its first survivor from the Delta variant
CarolinaEast celebrates success of COVID patient
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller heading into trial Friday morning.
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand

Latest News

NCEL - 10/15/21
High School football highlights - Week 9
WITN EndZone - 10/15/21 - Part 1
Mega Millions - 10/15/21
Mega Millions - 10/15/21
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Bright and warm before weekend cold front