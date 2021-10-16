First phase of Wildwood Park to open to the public in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first phase of Greenville’s newest park will open on Saturday.

The ribbon cutting event was held Friday to a crowd of supportive community members.

The recently completed first phase of Wildwood Park includes a sandy beach area, a floating dock with boat slips, a 1.5-mile natural trail, a kayak launch, a waterfront camping platform, paved parking and other shelter and site improvements.

Wildwood Park is set to officially open to the public on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and a variety of activities will be offered including sport activities, inflatables, food trucks, and a nature trail scavenger hunt.

Musical Band, “The Switch” will perform live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wildwood is located just north of Tar River on the east and west sides of U.S. 264.

