ENC walk and run events happening Saturday to end Alzheimer’s and to promote wellness
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Some counties in Eastern North Carolina are hosting health walks and runs on Saturday to bring awareness for Alzheimer’s and promote wellness.
- In Onslow County, the Eastern North Carolina Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a resident walk to end Alzheimer’s. The event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Money raised during the walk will support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. The walk will be at the Riverwalk Crossing Park on 421 Court Street in Jacksonville. Registration for the event starts at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. The Jacksonville Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration and hand sanitizing stations.
- In Greenville, Vidant Health is hosting the annual Run, Walk and Roll event to promote outdoor recreation for people of all levels of physical activity. Participants can walk, run, hand-crank, use any mobility assistant devices or run virtually this year to support Vidant’s Rehab Department. Proceeds will benefit programs and services at the Vidant Health Rehabilitation Center, helping adults and children reclaim their lives. This year’s race will feature chip timing, finish line music, refreshments, a free 100-yard kids dash and gift certificates as awards. The event begins at 9 a.m. at St. James United Methodist Church on 2000 E. 6th Street.
