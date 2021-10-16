ENC walk and run events happening Saturday to end Alzheimer’s and to promote wellness

In Onslow County, the Eastern North Carolina Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a resident walk to end Alzheimer’s. The event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Money raised during the walk will support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. The walk will be at the Riverwalk Crossing Park on 421 Court Street in Jacksonville. Registration for the event starts at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. The Jacksonville Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration and hand sanitizing stations.