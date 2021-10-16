ECU football enjoying bye week eagerly awaiting next game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off a tough loss at Central Florida on Saturday has a bye week this week. A great time in the middle of the season sitting at 3 and 3. It feels like they can go either way from here.

“This is a big part of our season but I am excited. I can’t wait to get down to Houston a week from Saturday. They are a really good football team. 5-1, playing very well, talented on both sides of the ball, but I’m excited to see our team go down there and play,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “That’s the thing we are focusing on is we have the chance to go down there, and play a really good football team, and hopefully come home with a win. That’s a long ways from where we’ve been and I’m excited about that. It’s bye week, I’m going to enjoy some things you enjoy during bye week, get on the road and do some recruiting later in the week but I’m ready for game week again.”

