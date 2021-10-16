Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain showers arrive later today

The incoming front will drop temps 15 degrees between Saturday and Sunday
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: Sunny skies will help boost temperatures to the mid 80s today. A cold front will move in this evening and will clear the coast by midnight. A few showers will roll in as the front arrives. The passage of this front will mark a significant drop in air temps from today to Sunday, creating a more October like feel for the following week. This system will also produce gusty winds that will likely knock down a solid amount of leaves over the weekend. Expect southerly winds today then northwesterly winds Sunday. High pressure will then take control and give us a dry stretch of weather through most of next week.

Typically, we see our first frost of the season in either late October or early November. The near-term forecast, while turning cooler, keeps us well above the frost level through next week.

Saturday

Breezy with many dry hours but scattered showers after 3pm. High of 85. Wind: SW15 G25. Rain chance: 60% after 3pm.

Sunday

Noticeably cooler with lots of sunshine. Highs near 68. Wind: NW10 G20.

Visit our Hurricane Page
Print your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

The ambulance was stolen Friday morning outside Vidant Medical Center.
Greenville police investigating wreck after ambulance taken from Vidant Medical Center
A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
SHERIFF: Deputies had no time to react in stabbing, fatal shooting
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was a battalion commander at Camp Lejeune and was critical of the...
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand, $5,000 forfeiture
CarolinaEast celebrates its first survivor from the Delta variant
CarolinaEast celebrates success of COVID patient
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller heading into trial Friday morning.
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand

Latest News

High School football highlights - Week 9
WITN EndZone - 10/15/21 - Part 1
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Bright and warm before weekend cold front
Wilson Police Department
One dead after stabbing in Wilson
Wildwood Park ribbon cutting
Ribbon-cutting event held for Greenville’s new Wildwood Park