Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain showers arrive later today

Forecast Discussion: Sunny skies will help boost temperatures to the mid 80s today. A cold front will move in this evening and will clear the coast by midnight. A few showers will roll in as the front arrives. The passage of this front will mark a significant drop in air temps from today to Sunday, creating a more October like feel for the following week. This system will also produce gusty winds that will likely knock down a solid amount of leaves over the weekend. Expect southerly winds today then northwesterly winds Sunday. High pressure will then take control and give us a dry stretch of weather through most of next week.

Typically, we see our first frost of the season in either late October or early November. The near-term forecast, while turning cooler, keeps us well above the frost level through next week.

Saturday

Breezy with many dry hours but scattered showers after 3pm. High of 85. Wind: SW15 G25. Rain chance: 60% after 3pm.

Sunday

Noticeably cooler with lots of sunshine. Highs near 68. Wind: NW10 G20.