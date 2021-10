CarolinaEast is hosting a breast cancer screening on Saturday as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Screenings will start at 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the John & Reba Aylward Diagnostic Center on 1302 Health Drive in New Bern.

The event is appointment only and there are limited spots available.

