Saving Graces: Sterling and Sable

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pair of sisters are both looking for their forever homes.

Sterling and Sable are both 9-weeks old and ready for adoption from Saving Graces 4 Felines. Sable is a brown tabby and Sterling has a smokey gray coat.

They love other cats but have not been introduced to dogs. If adopted separately, volunteers say they would do best in a home with another cat.

If you’re interested in adopting one or both of them, fill out an application online. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters at PetSmart by appointment.

Saving Graces is also in need of foster homes for cats and kittens. If you are interested, e-mail savinggraces4@aol.com.

