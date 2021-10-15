Advertisement

Saving Graces: Sterling and Sable

Sterling & Sable
Sterling & Sable(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pair of sisters are both looking for their forever homes.

Sterling and Sable are both 9-weeks old and ready for adoption from Saving Graces 4 Felines. Sable is a brown tabby and Sterling has a smokey gray coat.

They love other cats but have not been introduced to dogs. If adopted separately, volunteers say they would do best in a home with another cat.

If you’re interested in adopting one or both of them, fill out an application online. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters at PetSmart by appointment.

Saving Graces is also in need of foster homes for cats and kittens. If you are interested, e-mail savinggraces4@aol.com.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller heading into trial Friday morning.
Camp Lejeune Marine officer’s trial to resume today
A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
Deputy stabbed during Edgecombe County shooting released from hospital
Three people ran from this car that crashed in front of the ABC store on Arlington Blvd.
Car chase after attempted robbery in Greenville leads to three arrests
Eric Hinton Jr., Octavian Ricks
Greenville police release names of suspects in attempted armed robbery
The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 903 and Davis-Hardy Road, south of La Grange.
SUV driver taken to Vidant after crash with 18-wheeler

Latest News

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Sterling and Sable
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Sterling and Sable
Jeep
Pet of the Week: Jeep
Georgia
Saving Graces: Georgia
Pet of the Week: Sparrow
Pet of the Week: Sparrow