Advertisement

Richlands Elementary principal named Onslow County Schools Principal of the Year

Laurie Strope wins OCS 2021-2022 Principal of the Year
Laurie Strope wins OCS 2021-2022 Principal of the Year(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Richlands principal has been named the 2021-2022 OCS Wells Fargo Principal of the Year by Onslow County Schools.

Laurie Strope, of Richlands Elementary School, was surprised with the award Friday morning by district leaders, board of education members, staff and her family.

Laurie Strope
Laurie Strope(LSCrowder | WITN)

Onslow County Schools says a committee made up of a community member, district staff members, last year’s principal of the year and last year’s teacher of the year interviewed finalists before making a decision.

The district says Strope has been an educator for 25 years and first made her way to Onslow County as a language arts teacher in 2002.

They say Strope has been a principal in Onslow County for 5 years, all of them being spent at Richlands Elementary.

Assistant principal Courtney Moffitt also spoke highly of Strope and nominated her for the award.

Onslow County Schools says Strope will now compete at the regional level.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller heading into trial Friday morning.
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand
A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
Deputy stabbed during Edgecombe County shooting released from hospital
Eric Hinton Jr., Octavian Ricks
Greenville police release names of suspects in attempted armed robbery
Three people ran from this car that crashed in front of the ABC store on Arlington Blvd.
Car chase after attempted robbery in Greenville leads to three arrests
The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 903 and Davis-Hardy Road, south of La Grange.
SUV driver taken to Vidant after crash with 18-wheeler

Latest News

Fallen North Carolina Officers Honored in D.C.
Police Week gives “connection” for North Carolina families grieving fallen officers
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright and warm before weekend cold front
Chief Michael Panzarella will be sworn in on November 9th.
Emerald Isle gets new police chief
A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
SHERIFF: Deputies had no time to react in stabbing, fatal shooting