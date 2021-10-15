Richlands Elementary principal named Onslow County Schools Principal of the Year

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Richlands principal has been named the 2021-2022 OCS Wells Fargo Principal of the Year by Onslow County Schools.

Laurie Strope, of Richlands Elementary School, was surprised with the award Friday morning by district leaders, board of education members, staff and her family.

Laurie Strope (LSCrowder | WITN)

Onslow County Schools says a committee made up of a community member, district staff members, last year’s principal of the year and last year’s teacher of the year interviewed finalists before making a decision.

The district says Strope has been an educator for 25 years and first made her way to Onslow County as a language arts teacher in 2002.

They say Strope has been a principal in Onslow County for 5 years, all of them being spent at Richlands Elementary.

“Her commitment to serving her students and staff and connecting community partners with her school shines daily. She works every day to find genius in her staff and students and sets a strong example for us to follow.”

Assistant principal Courtney Moffitt also spoke highly of Strope and nominated her for the award.

“She is a shining example of what one administrator can do to make positive change on her school campus.”

Onslow County Schools says Strope will now compete at the regional level.

