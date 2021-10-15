Advertisement

Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David Amess. Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents. Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked in the town of Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Amess’ London office confirmed police and ambulance had been called but had no other details. Amess has been a member of Parliament since 1997.(Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested after a stabbing in eastern England on Friday. Multiple media reports say the victim is a Conservative lawmaker attacked during a meeting with constituents.

The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested and a knife recovered.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public,” police said.

Sky News and others said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called, but had no other details.

Amess has been a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

Politicians from across the political spectrum expressed shock. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted that it was “Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff.”

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was fatally stabbed and shot in her northern England constituency. A far-right extremist was convicted of her murder.

Two other British lawmakers have been attacked this century during their “surgeries,” regular meetings where constituents can present concerns and complaints.

Labour legislator Stephen Timms was stabbed in the stomach and injured in May 2010 by a female student radicalized by online sermons from an al-Qaida-linked preacher.

In 2000, Liberal Democrat lawmaker Nigel Jones and his aide Andrew Pennington were attacked by a man wielding a sword during such a meeting. Pennington was killed and Jones injured in the attack in Cheltenham, England.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller heading into trial Friday morning.
Camp Lejeune Marine officer’s trial to resume today
A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
Deputy stabbed during Edgecombe County shooting released from hospital
Three people ran from this car that crashed in front of the ABC store on Arlington Blvd.
Car chase after attempted robbery in Greenville leads to three arrests
Eric Hinton Jr., Octavian Ricks
Greenville police release names of suspects in attempted armed robbery
The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 903 and Davis-Hardy Road, south of La Grange.
SUV driver taken to Vidant after crash with 18-wheeler

Latest News

A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
AUDIO: Teachers told to seek opposing viewpoints of Holocaust
A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
Deputy stabbed during Edgecombe County shooting released from hospital; press conference held Friday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: 80s building in; Tracking weekend cold front
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: 80s building in; Tracking weekend cold front