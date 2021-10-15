Pandemic-inspired artwork displays at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An artwork display at East Carolina University draws its inspiration from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susan Martin Meggs is the artist and the display can be found inside the Joyner Library on the first and second floor.

Meggs calls the COVID-inspired display Shell Shocked Shadows and it’s her reaction to the pandemic.

Meggs says the artwork design comes from happy times at the beach with family and friends and she uses cast shadows in her artwork of them from past memories and times before the pandemic when they all could gather at the beach and have fun.

Meggs says, “You can think of sayings such as life is living in the shadows or we are shadows of our former selves. I started incorporating broken shells to the idea of a broken life but there is hope in these drawings too. So it is a combination of hope and what we are looking forward to and happy memories.”

Meggs also has an art exhibit on the second floor in the Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery called Lightness of Being: A Sense of Place.”

ECU is inviting all eastern North Carolina residents to share their COVID-19 pandemic stories with their special collections archives whether it be photographs, artwork, journal entries and audio and video recordings.

The library at ECU is open to the public if people would like to view the artwork. It will be on display through November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.