Advertisement

One taken to hospital following Mount Olive fire

Claytor Street fire
Claytor Street fire(Mount Olive Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person was sent to the hospital following an early morning house fire in Mount Olive.

Crews from Mount Olive, Dudley, and Calypso Fire Departments were called to Claytor Street around 2 a.m.

One person was inside the home at the time but was safely able to escape. The resident was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Just after 2am this morning Mount Olive, Dudley and Calypso Fire Departments were dispatched to a possible structure...

Posted by Mount Olive Fire Department on Friday, October 15, 2021

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller heading into trial Friday morning.
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand
A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
Deputy stabbed during Edgecombe County shooting released from hospital
Three people ran from this car that crashed in front of the ABC store on Arlington Blvd.
Car chase after attempted robbery in Greenville leads to three arrests
Eric Hinton Jr., Octavian Ricks
Greenville police release names of suspects in attempted armed robbery
The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 903 and Davis-Hardy Road, south of La Grange.
SUV driver taken to Vidant after crash with 18-wheeler

Latest News

A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
Deputy stabbed during Edgecombe County shooting released from hospital; press conference held Friday
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was a battalion commander at Camp Lejeune and was critical of the...
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand, $5,000 forfeiture
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller heading into trial Friday morning.
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: 80s building in; Tracking weekend cold front
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: 80s building in; Tracking weekend cold front