One taken to hospital following Mount Olive fire
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person was sent to the hospital following an early morning house fire in Mount Olive.
Crews from Mount Olive, Dudley, and Calypso Fire Departments were called to Claytor Street around 2 a.m.
One person was inside the home at the time but was safely able to escape. The resident was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.
