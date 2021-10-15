Advertisement

New Bern man sentenced to 12 years for helping sell almost 11 pounds of heroin, 4 pounds of cocaine

William Swain Jr.
William Swain Jr.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday for selling drugs in Craven and Pamlico Counties.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old William Swain Jr., or “Swoon,” pled guilty on June 17, 2021, to federal charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Deputies say coming from the same investigation, Kelly Gibbs Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Sept. 27, 2020, for selling heroin in Pamlico County.

We’re told investigators found that almost 11 pounds of heroin, more than 4 pounds of cocaine, almost a third of a pound of methamphetamine, and more than one and a half pounds of marijuana were sold into the area from 2012 until 2020 by the two men.

