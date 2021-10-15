Advertisement

Lenoir County elementary students learn fire safety

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 800 local kids are learning this week how to protect themselves and their families if they experience a fire emergency.

The Kinston Fire and Rescue Department is hosting Lenoir County kindergarteners and first graders every day this week as part of National Fire Safety Month.

Wednesday nearly 200 kids from Contentnea-Savannah and Moss Hill elementary schools toured the main Kinston fire station and learned how to stop, drop and roll and how to safely exit a burning building. The kids also learned how to use a fire hose and enjoyed a puppet show that teaches fire safety tips.

Capt. William Barrs with Kinston Fire and Rescue says, “I really actually want them to go home and bring this learning that they’re doing here back home to their families as well. That’s very important for the whole family unit to no fire safety.”

The program concludes Friday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

