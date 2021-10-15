Advertisement

Lenoir County deputies asking for public’s help in July murder

Daniel Moore
Daniel Moore(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with information about a murder from this past summer.

Lenoir County deputies say 75-year-old Daniel Moore was murdered on July 9th at about 2:40 a.m. on Will Cunningham Road in Deep Run.

Deputies arrived to find Moore dead from a gunshot wound.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Divison is asking for the public’s help in any information that can help solve the murder of Moore.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said, “I am asking the public for information to help solve this case and bring closure to this terrible chapter for the family of Mr. Moore.”

Anyone with information relating to this case should call Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444 or the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118.

