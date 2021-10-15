Jim’s First Alert Forecast: 80s building in; Tracking weekend cold front

Forecast Discussion: Increasing sunshine will bring warmer temperatures for the end of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s today and Saturday. A cold front will move in Saturday evening and clear the coast by midnight. A few showers will be likely as the front moves through Saturday evening. The passage of this front will mark a significant drop in air temps from Saturday to Sunday, creating a more October like feel for the following week. This system will also produce gusty winds that will likely knock down a solid amount of leaves over the weekend. High pressure will then take control and give us a dry stretch of weather through most of next week.

Typically, we see our first frost of the season in either late October or early November. The near-term forecast keeps us well above the frost level.

The tropics are remaining quiet with a disturbance east of the Bahamas given a 10 percent of development. Upper level winds are not favorable for this system to form.

Friday

Sunny and warm. High of 84. Wind: N 3-7. Overnight low 63.

Saturday

Many dry hours but scattered showers after 4pm. High of 85. Wind: SW15 G25. Rain chance: 40% after 4pm.

Sunday

Noticeably cooler with lots of sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: NW10 G20.