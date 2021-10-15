J.H. Rose hosts Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, 7 inductees join prestigious ranks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s J.H. Rose high school has a rich history of athletic success. Going into the athletic hall of fame there is quite an honor. One which was celebrated tonight at their hall of fame banquet with lesson’s shared from some of the Rampants best.

“Play all the sports, listen to your coaches, watch out for each other,” says former athletic director, basketball and football coach Tommy Peacock, “I always told my players be where you need to be on Sunday and think before you act.”

Athletes like basketball star Jumail Blount from the late 90s.

“It has to be more to your life than basketball,” says Rampants class of 1999 star Jumail Blount, “Their has to be life after basketball. There’s millions of kids in this world who dream. So please find something else.”

“Change your action, change your muscles, and change what you do go to another sport,” says Rampants basketball, football, and track coach James Rankins, “At Rose high school most of the people that go to the next level and I mean pro not college played more than one sport.”

Matt Houser, one of the schools best swimmers, went on to Virginia and competed at the Olympic Trials twice. He and his coach Charlie Harvey inducted together.

“The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence in whatever their chose field or endeavor,” says Rose soccer and swim coach Charlie Harvey, “Basically no matter what we do, do your best.”

Esther Fisher holds school records in 5 running events. She went on to N.C. State.

“Who’s that little girl right there,” says Rampants baseball and football coach Ronald Vincent, “She’s gonna be the best I’ve ever had, and she is.”

4 of not only the schools best, but the state’s top coaches in high school history. Harvey along with Tommy Peacock, James Rankins, and Ronald Vincent make up this year’s class of inductees.

“Got 164 years of experience. We’ve been together for 30 some years,” says Vincent, “How we’ve shared with each other, how we’ve pulled for each other, how we’ve bonded together. We coached more than one sport. It’s the students and the players who have made it, made our jobs so easy.”

The 7 inductees will be celebrated during halftime of Friday night’s football game against New Bern.

