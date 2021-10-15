Advertisement

High-ranking gang member sentenced to 25 years for selling meth

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wake Forest man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Derek Griffis, a high-ranking member of the Black Mob Gangstas, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors say Griffis was also charged with violating the terms of his federal supervised release for a prior federal conviction.

The press release says the Black Mob Gangstas is a set of the Bloods street gang that operated for years in Southeast Raleigh under the leadership of Demetrice Devine, or “Respect.”

It also says Raleigh police determined Griffis was selling crystal meth while on federal supervised release for his prior conviction of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Federal prosecutors say Griffis was arrested in 2020 and entered a guilty plea on July 7, 2021.

