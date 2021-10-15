Advertisement

Greenville police investigating wreck after ambulance taken from Vidant Medical Center

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said it’s investigating after a man took an ambulance from Vidant Medical Center and crashed it at a nearby intersection.

Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the wreck happened around 5 a.m.

Hunter said that it’s believed a psychiatric patient at the hospital took the ambulance who then hit a truck and light pole at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Beasley Drive.

The man was taken back to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

Hunter said that Greenville police are investigating the crash and that Vidant police are investigating the larceny.

We reached out to Vidant Medical Center who said they are looking into it.

