Former worker arrested for breaking into and stealing from convenience store

Kenneth Hodges
Kenneth Hodges(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for breaking and entering and stealing from a convenience store last Friday.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Kenneth Hodges, of Grifton, was arrested Thursday for breaking and entering and felony larceny from the Kash and Karry convenience store in Ayden off Highway 903 S.

Deputies say the convenience store was broken into at 5:28 a.m. last Friday. They say they, along with Ayden police, identified Hodges as a suspect and served a search warrant at his house Wednesday.

We’re told deputies and officers returned Thursday and found Hodges at his home and arrested him.

Deputies say Hodges is also facing charges related to an Ayden Police Department investigation.

Hodges is jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.

