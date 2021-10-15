Advertisement

Emerald Isle gets new police chief

Chief Michael Panzarella will be sworn in on November 9th.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerald Isle has a new police chief.

Michael Panzarella will shed his title of interim police chief, having been named Friday as the town’s new chief by Town Manager Matt Zapp.

Panzarella has been interim chief after the retirement of Tony Resse in July. Before that, he was assistant police chief.

Emerald Isle has 20 full-time officers, along with 20 part-time officers.

Panzarella has 30 years of law enforcement service, having worked previously in Pine Knoll Shores and Newport, as well as for the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

The new chief will officially be sworn in at the November 9th town commissioners’ meeting.

