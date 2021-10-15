Advertisement

Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns tonight

Dickinson Avenue After Dark
Dickinson Avenue After Dark(Dickinson Avenue After Dark)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A popular festival is returning to Uptown Greenville Friday night.

Dickinson Ave After Dark is returning to Uptown Greenville. The festival showcases breweries, cideries and wineries east of I-95. There will also be food trucks, vendors and music to enjoy.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Pitt County AIDS Service Organization and uptown Greenville.

The event will take place on 8th Street between Dickinson Avenue and Washington Street from 7-10 p.m.

