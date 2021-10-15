Deputy stabbed during Edgecombe County shooting released from hospital; press conference held Friday

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A press conference will be held Friday morning to discuss the officer involved in Thursday’s shooting.

Sheriff Atkinson says the press conference will be at 11 a.m.

A deputy was stabbed twice in the back during the Edgecombe County shooting Thursday afternoon has been treated and released from Vidant Medical Center.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on McNair Road, which is outside of Tarboro.

Deputies say they were responding to a call of a woman being chased by a family member with a knife.

Lt. Wilson Muse said when deputies approached the man, he immediately charged them with the knife. Muse said the man was able to stab one deputy in the back before another deputy shot the man, killing him.

The woman was not injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure in these cases.

