Buffalo on the loose in Brunswick County, officials confirm

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - This is something you don’t see every day. A buffalo calf is currently on the loose in the Ash community, Brunswick County officials say.

WECT received a call Friday morning that the animal had been spotted near Jesse Mae Monroe Elementary School.

A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Animal Services officers are looking for the calf, and are attempting to capture it.

Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash (Lydia Schwake)

