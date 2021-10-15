Buffalo on the loose in Brunswick County, officials confirm
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - This is something you don’t see every day. A buffalo calf is currently on the loose in the Ash community, Brunswick County officials say.
WECT received a call Friday morning that the animal had been spotted near Jesse Mae Monroe Elementary School.
A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Animal Services officers are looking for the calf, and are attempting to capture it.
