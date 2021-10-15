Advertisement

Buffalo on the loose in Brunswick County, officials confirm

Brunswick County officials looking for a buffalo reportedly seen near Jesse Mae Monroe...
Brunswick County officials looking for a buffalo reportedly seen near Jesse Mae Monroe Elementary School in Ash(Lydia Schwake)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - This is something you don’t see every day. A buffalo calf is currently on the loose in the Ash community, Brunswick County officials say.

WECT received a call Friday morning that the animal had been spotted near Jesse Mae Monroe Elementary School.

A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Animal Services officers are looking for the calf, and are attempting to capture it.

