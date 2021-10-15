Advertisement

Actress sues Bill Cosby over alleged 1990 hotel incident

Bill Cosby, second from right, is being sued by a woman who alleges a sexual assault in 1990.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actress Lili Bernard filed a $125 million lawsuit against Bill Cosby on Thursday, alleging that he drugged and raped her in 1990.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for mental and physical trauma endured by Bernard during a sexual assault at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.

Bernard claims Cosby lured her into his hotel room with promises to advance her career, then drugged and raped her while she was unconscious.

“When I told Bill Cosby I would report him to the police and go to the hospital to find out which drug he sneaked into my drink rendering me incapacitated, he threatened my career and my life,” Bernard said.

“The sexual violence and threats Cosby unleashed upon me as described in my lawsuit derailed the upward momentum of my acting career and caused me lifelong disabling PTSD and sickness, which have sometimes required hospitalization,” she added.

The actress spoke out against Cosby when he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in April 2018.

The lawsuit filed Thursday comes after Cosby was released from prison. His conviction was overturned in June.

A spokesperson for Cosby says the comedian is innocent and is willing to take the case to the highest court in the U.S. to prove it.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

