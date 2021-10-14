WITN has a new home in Jacksonville
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to announce the Jacksonville Bureau has moved to a new location to better serve the Eastern Carolina community.
Our Jacksonville studio is now located at the Valencia Park Executive Offices on Valencia Drive.
Prior to the move, WITN operated off of Western Boulevard in Jacksonville.
Anyone wishing to share a news tip with our team can email desk@witn.com.
