JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to announce the Jacksonville Bureau has moved to a new location to better serve the Eastern Carolina community.

Our Jacksonville studio is now located at the Valencia Park Executive Offices on Valencia Drive.

Prior to the move, WITN operated off of Western Boulevard in Jacksonville.

“We are excited to share that WITN has a new home in Jacksonville. Valencia Park Executive Offices in Jacksonville, NC offers us many advantages as a news bureau with luxury conference rooms to help us better serve Eastern Carolina. We look forward to utilizing their numerous resources as we keep our community informed, entertained and help local businesses thrive with customized strategies.”

Anyone wishing to share a news tip with our team can email desk@witn.com.

