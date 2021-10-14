Two Northwoods Park students hit by cars, conditions unclear

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Northwoods Park Middle School students were hit by cars on their way home from school Wednesday afternoon.

Brent Anderson, chief communications officer for Onslow County Schools, said the accident occurred at the intersection of Henderson Drive and Doris Avenue, near Brookwood Baptist Church.

The students were taken away by ambulance, but Anderson says Onslow County Schools has little other information they can share at this time.

We’re told a phone call was sent out from the principal of Northwoods Park Middle School to the community to let families know about the situation and that additional school social workers will be at the school Thursday to provide support for students and staff.

