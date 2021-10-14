Advertisement

Two Northwoods Park students hit by cars, conditions unclear

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Northwoods Park Middle School students were hit by cars on their way home from school Wednesday afternoon.

Brent Anderson, chief communications officer for Onslow County Schools, said the accident occurred at the intersection of Henderson Drive and Doris Avenue, near Brookwood Baptist Church.

The students were taken away by ambulance, but Anderson says Onslow County Schools has little other information they can share at this time.

We’re told a phone call was sent out from the principal of Northwoods Park Middle School to the community to let families know about the situation and that additional school social workers will be at the school Thursday to provide support for students and staff.

As this is an ongoing situation, stay with WITN and WITN.com for updates.

