Advertisement

SUV driver taken to Vidant after crash with 18-wheeler

The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 903 and Davis-Hardy Road, south of La Grange.
The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 903 and Davis-Hardy Road, south of La Grange.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say charges are likely against an SUV driver after they had an accident with an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 903 and Davis-Hardy Road, south of La Grange.

The Highway Patrol says the 18-wheeler was heading north on Highway 903 when the SUV pulled out in front of the big rig from Davis-Hardy Road.

The man in the SUV was taken to Vidant Medical Center with unknown injuries. His vehicle had extensive damage to the passenger side.

The driver will likely be charged with failure to yield, according to troopers.

The road was closed for about an hour as the crash was investigated and cleared from the highway.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people ran from this car that crashed in front of the ABC store on Arlington Blvd.
Car chase after attempted robbery in Greenville leads to three arrests
Aijanae Hedges is accused of breaking into this Pitt County church.
Greenville missing teen jailed a day prior as Jane Doe in church break-in
John Daw mugshot
Man arrested in Wayne County shooting that left one dead
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller arrived Thursday morning for a court hearing.
Camp Lejeune Marine officer who criticized Afghanistan pleads guilty
Crews are cleaning up the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville after it gets 'soaped.'
Jacksonville Freedom Fountain operating again after being “soaped” overnight

Latest News

A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
Suspect dead, deputy injured in Edgecombe County shooting
Smoke on the Water returns to Washington Waterfront Friday
Judge changes voter registration from Democrat to Republican day after being sworn in
The accident happened at this Jacksonville intersection.
NO CHARGES: Police say kids okay after getting hit by car