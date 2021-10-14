SUV driver taken to Vidant after crash with 18-wheeler

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say charges are likely against an SUV driver after they had an accident with an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 903 and Davis-Hardy Road, south of La Grange.

The Highway Patrol says the 18-wheeler was heading north on Highway 903 when the SUV pulled out in front of the big rig from Davis-Hardy Road.

The man in the SUV was taken to Vidant Medical Center with unknown injuries. His vehicle had extensive damage to the passenger side.

The driver will likely be charged with failure to yield, according to troopers.

The road was closed for about an hour as the crash was investigated and cleared from the highway.

