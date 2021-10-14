Advertisement

Suspect dead, deputy injured in Edgecombe County shooting

A man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.
A man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Edgecombe County.(NBC/WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting this afternoon in Edgecombe County.

Deputies say it happened around 2:00 p.m. on McNair Road, which is outside of Tarboro.

Sheriff Clee Atkinson says a deputy was also injured and taken to the hospital. We don’t yet know the extent of those injuries.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.

