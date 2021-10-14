Suspect dead, deputy injured in Edgecombe County shooting

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting this afternoon in Edgecombe County.

Deputies say it happened around 2:00 p.m. on McNair Road, which is outside of Tarboro.

Sheriff Clee Atkinson says a deputy was also injured and taken to the hospital. We don’t yet know the extent of those injuries.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.

