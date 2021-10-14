Smoke on the Water returns to Washington Waterfront Friday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The 23rd Annual Smoke on the Water Festival is returning for another year of BBQ and chili in Downtown Washington.

The festival begins Friday at 4 p.m. as amusements open in Crab Park. Then at 5 p.m. live music by Will & Bill Stovall and the single elimination cornhole tournament begins at Captain Cook’s Restaurant. The vendor area is also set to open at 5 p.m., as BBQ Chief cookers meet ahead of the 8 p.m. pig delivery for the cook-off.

The amusements are open until 8 p.m., but live music on the Ribeye’s Deck begins at 8 p.m. and continues until 11 p.m.

Saturday, the Smoke on the Water Festival begins a 7:30 a.m. with the Civitan Club breakfast fundraiser, followed by a 5K race, car show, chili and BBQ cookoff and more.

The festivities will continue until 5 p.m., but live music is scheduled to continue at Ribeye’s and Captain Cooks until 11 p.m.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Smoke on the Water website.

