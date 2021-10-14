Advertisement

Onslow County man sentenced to over 8 years in prison on heroin charges

Thomas Spivey IV
Thomas Spivey IV(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man was sentenced Wednesday to 8 1/2 years in prison for charges relating to heroin trafficking from 2019.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Thomas Spivey IV was initially charged with several state offenses but was prosecuted on a 3-count federal indictment in the U.S. Federal Court, Eastern Division of N.C.

In a press release, deputies say in early 2019, the sheriff’s office’s drug enforcement unit began investigating a person selling heroin.

On March 31, 2019, they say Spivey was stopped at a traffic stop and found with one gram of heroin, five bindles of heroin, six grams in marijuana, $1,125 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say Spivey tried to get away, but after a brief struggle, was taken into custody.

At Spivey’s home, deputies say they found more than a half-ounce of heroin, $73,245 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Spivey was arrested on the following charges:

  • Trafficking in heroin by possession
  • Trafficking in heroin by manufacturing
  • Trafficking in heroin by transporting
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • Manufacture heroin by re-packaging
  • Felony conspiracy
  • Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance
  • Possession of schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession of alprazolam
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer

