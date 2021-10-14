Onslow County man sentenced to over 8 years in prison on heroin charges

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man was sentenced Wednesday to 8 1/2 years in prison for charges relating to heroin trafficking from 2019.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Thomas Spivey IV was initially charged with several state offenses but was prosecuted on a 3-count federal indictment in the U.S. Federal Court, Eastern Division of N.C.

In a press release, deputies say in early 2019, the sheriff’s office’s drug enforcement unit began investigating a person selling heroin.

On March 31, 2019, they say Spivey was stopped at a traffic stop and found with one gram of heroin, five bindles of heroin, six grams in marijuana, $1,125 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say Spivey tried to get away, but after a brief struggle, was taken into custody.

At Spivey’s home, deputies say they found more than a half-ounce of heroin, $73,245 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Spivey was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking in heroin by possession

Trafficking in heroin by manufacturing

Trafficking in heroin by transporting

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Manufacture heroin by re-packaging

Felony conspiracy

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

Possession of schedule II controlled substance

Possession of alprazolam

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.