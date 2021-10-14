Onslow County man sentenced to over 7 years in prison on drug charges

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man was sentenced Wednesday to 7 1/2 years in prison for drug-related charges.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Jourden Shepard was sentenced in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons after being convicted on July 16, 2021.

Deputies tell us Shepard was charged with the following:

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony trafficking heroin by possession

Felony trafficking heroin by transport

Felony trafficking heroin by manufacturing

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Felony maintaining a vehicle

Possession of marijuana, misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor

Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor

Deputies say the county sheriff’s office’s drug enforcement unit was investigating the sale of drugs in the Midway Park, Jacksonville area. Law enforcement then arrested Shepard at a traffic stop.

They say, with the help of a police dog, they found him with over a quarter of an ounce of cocaine, over a quarter of an ounce of heroin, 1 gram of marijuana, a pistol, drug paraphernalia and $2,246 in cash.

