Onslow County announces 8 COVID-19 deaths in last week

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County released a grim update of the toll COVID-19 continues to have on the area.

County officials say seven of the deaths were reported since Monday. Three of the deaths were persons less than 65 years old and five were 65 years of age or older.

We’re told all of those who died had underlying conditions.

The Onslow County Health Department reports the county still has 18 open outbreaks and clusters of cases.

Onslow County COVID-19 update 10/14/2021
Onslow County COVID-19 update 10/14/2021(Onslow County)

Onslow County residents can get up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccines here.

