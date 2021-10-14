Advertisement

One-stop early voting for municipal election starts today

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One-stop early voting for next month’s municipal elections starts Thursday.

More than 460 towns and cities across our state will have elections for local leaders, like mayors and councilmembers.

Many, but not all, are offering in-person early voting and absentee voting. You can see if yours is by using the municipal voting tool on the State Board of Election’s website.

Some of Eastern Carolina’s largest cities, like Greenville, New Bern and Jacksonville rescheduled their elections to next year. Early voting ends Saturday, October 30.

