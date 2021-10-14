Advertisement

North Carolina map-making contest can win you $500

NC redistricting map
NC redistricting map(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A redistricting reform group is running a contest that offers $500 to the winner.

Citizen Redistricting North Carolina’s contest asks contestants to draw their own state congressional map.

WRAL reports the contest started Wednesday evening and maps will be accepted through Oct. 30th at 5 p.m.

The maps must be drawn through this website.

“The goal is for individuals to become more aware of the map-drawing process and what characteristics are often taken into consideration,” Anna Martina, one of the organizers, said in an email. “We also want individuals to feel more empowered to take as active a role as possible in our state’s redistricting process.”

Redistricting is currently underway in our state.

