NO CHARGES: Police say kids okay after getting hit by car

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Northwoods Park Middle School students were released from the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday after school.

The Jacksonville Police Department says they were called to the area of E. Doris Ave. and Henderson Dr. at about 3:27 p.m. and told that two children, both 11, were hit by a 2016 Buick sedan.

We’re told the car was driven by 26-year-old Savanah Fry, who police say had the right of way at the intersection.

Police say as Fry was driving south on Henderson Dr. in the left lane, the children tried to cross over Henderson Dr.

The children were taken to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune and later released.

“Through investigation by our traffic division, it has been determined that the motor vehicle had the right of way at the intersection at the time of the collision.”

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation should contact Officer W. Hollis at 910-938-6454 or whollis@jacksonvillenc.gov.

