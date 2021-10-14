Advertisement

New Jersey man receives 10 years for sex trafficking in North Carolina

Prison
Prison(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WITN Web Team
Oct. 14, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal prosecutor in North Carolina says a New Jersey man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for engaging in sex trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a news release that 40-year-old Mark Daniel Benavidez of Elmwood Park, New Jersey, also was ordered on Wednesday to pay $32,800 in restitution to his victims.

Court documents say Benavidez was arrested in connection with an undercover prostitution sting at a hotel in Cary in July 2017. Investigators say he prostituted three women, one of whom he recruited in North Carolina.

According to prosecutors, Benavidez controlled all aspects of their prostitution and took all the money they earned.

