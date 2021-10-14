Advertisement

Judge changes voter registration from Democrat to Republican day after being sworn in

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) - A new northeastern North Carolina judge changed her voter registration from Democrat to Republican the day after she was sworn in to the job for which Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper appointed her.

District Court Judge Jennifer Karpowicz Bland switched registration in early September.

Cooper announced Bland’s appointment the week before.

There’s no requirement that someone of the governor’s or departing judge’s political party is picked by the governor.

Historically governors have often favored someone of their own party to fill vacancies.

Bland told The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City that her political views never came up during pre-appointment interviews with the governor.

