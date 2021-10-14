Advertisement

Hurricanes eager for the start of the long regular season grind

Canes season opener Thursday night against Islanders
Carolina Hurricanes open their season tonight at home.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The NHL season is underway and the Carolina Hurricanes drop the puck for the first time this year Thursday night. A bunch of new players out there for this season and the Canes say they are prepared to hit the ice flying.

“You have a full summer of no hockey and then you finally get to play the game that you love again and for a reason,” says Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin, “It’s fun. Guys are hyped up and fans are hyped up.”

“Anxious for this for a while. Kinda want to see what we have and get started. That’s I think the feeling. It will be nice to have that energy in the building again,” says Carolina head coach Rod Brind’amour, “it’s a grind. We know that. The beauty of an NHL season is the best teams get there. So we know it is going to be tough all year and obviously tonight is going to be a huge test.”

The Canes and Islanders get underway at 7 o’clock Thursday night at PNC Arena. The game is being shown on Bally Sports South.

