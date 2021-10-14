Advertisement

Greenville police release names of suspects in attempted armed robbery

By Conrad Hoyt and Liz Bateson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have released the names of the three people charged in an attempted armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested and charged Octavian Ricks, 20, of Rocky Mount, Eric Hinton Jr., 19, of Rocky Mount and Nicholas Franklin. A mugshot is not available for Franklin. They are charged with the following:

Octavian Ricks

  • Flee/Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle
  • Hit and Run / Fail to Stop for a Vehicle Crash
  • Resisting Public Officer

Eric Hinton, Jr.

  • Felony Conspiracy
  • PWISD Cocaine
  • Possess Drug Paraphernalia
  • Carrying Concealed Gun
  • Resisting Public Officer
  • Cyberstalking / Threatening Phone Calls (unrelated outstanding warrants)

Nicholas Franklin

  • Carrying Concealed Gun
  • Resisting Public Officer

Greenville police say around 4:30 p.m., they were flagged down by a man near State Employees Credit Union on Charles Boulevard. Officers say they man told them multiple people in a white BMW tried to rob him. It was later determined this happened in the parking lot of Dunham Sports.

Officers say they spotted the car and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver didn’t stop. A chase began, which ended with the car striking a pole on Arlington Boulevard near Smythewyck Drive.

All three suspects ran from the car, but all of them were caught.

Police say an investigation into the robbery is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

