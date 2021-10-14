Greenville police looking for person of interest in gun theft case

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help figuring out who a person of interest is after a gun is stolen from a vehicle.

Greenville investigators said that it happened between 7 p.m. on September 25th and 3 p.m. on September 26th on South Pointe Drive.

Images captured by a home security system show a person in a dark hoodie, blue jeans, and slip-on shoes.

If you can identify, call Detective Vaughan, 252-329-3438, or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777.

