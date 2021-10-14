Former Gov. Perdue back leading national testing board

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Former North Carolina Gov. Beverly Perdue is once again leading a board that oversees standardized tests designed to measure student achievement nationwide.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced that Perdue will be chair of the National Assessment Governing Board for the next year.

Perdue was also reappointed starting this month to another four-year term on the panel.

Perdue previously was named board chair for a year in 2018. She was identified then as the first woman as chair in its 30-year history.

Perdue is a former school teacher, Democratic legislator and lieutenant governor who was elected governor in 2008.

