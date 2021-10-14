Advertisement

Father walking barefoot from Maine to Jacksonville to raise money for research

British Army Major Chris Brannigan
British Army Major Chris Brannigan
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, VA (WITN) - A man is walking from Maine to Camp Lejeune to spread awareness about his daughter’s rare genetic disease and he’s doing the trek entirely barefoot.

British Army Major Chris Brannigan was captured on video walking through Richmond, Virginia, Wednesday. That’s more than halfway through his 1,200-mile journey from Bar Harbor, Maine, to Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Brannigan has walked nearly every day to raise money to help fund research for his nine-year-old daughter.

She suffers from Cornelia de Lange syndrome, which can cause seizures and anxiety.

So far, Brannigan has raised about $1.2 million of his $3.5 million goal.

