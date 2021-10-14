Advertisement

Edgecombe County man faces exploitation of a minor charges

Braxton Perry
Braxton Perry(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a tip led them to find child pornography.

During the investigation, deputies determined Braxton Perry, 24, possessed five images/videos of child pornography which he downloaded from the internet.

***PRESS RELEASE*** On October 8, 2021 Detective Sgt. Tinder with the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office received a tip...

Posted by Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Perry faces five counts of 2nd-degree exploitation of a minor and is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people ran from this car that crashed in front of the ABC store on Arlington Blvd.
Car chase after attempted robbery in Greenville leads to three arrests
Aijanae Hedges is accused of breaking into this Pitt County church.
Greenville missing teen jailed a day prior as Jane Doe in church break-in
Crews are cleaning up the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville after it gets 'soaped.'
Jacksonville Freedom Fountain operating again after being “soaped” overnight
Haley Berry / Elvin Ballard / Ashley Rossi
More than 4 pounds of cocaine seized, three arrested in New Bern
John Daw mugshot
Man arrested in Wayne County shooting that left one dead

Latest News

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller arrived Thursday morning for a court hearing.
Camp Lejeune Marine officer who criticized Afghanistan pleads guilty
This is a person of interest in a firearm theft in Greenville.
Greenville police looking for person of interest in gun theft case
Prison
New Jersey man receives 10 years for sex trafficking in North Carolina
Eric Hinton Jr., Octavian Ricks
Greenville police release names of suspects in attempted armed robbery