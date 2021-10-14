Edgecombe County man faces exploitation of a minor charges
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a tip led them to find child pornography.
During the investigation, deputies determined Braxton Perry, 24, possessed five images/videos of child pornography which he downloaded from the internet.
Perry faces five counts of 2nd-degree exploitation of a minor and is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.