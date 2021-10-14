Carteret County teen arrested after leading deputies on car chase

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teen from Newport was arrested Thursday following a chase through the western part of Carteret County.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office shared a press release saying 19-year-old Dylan Little faces several charges from the sheriff’s office, Morehead City and Emerald Isle police including:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Hit and run causing property damage

Felony larceny

Possession of stolen property

Fleeing to elude

Carteret County deputies say they were told Little was a suspect wanted for larceny of a firearm at EJW Outdoor Inc. in Morehead City. They say they tried to stop Little while he was driving on Highway 24 in Bogue.

We’re told Little is accused of running out of the store with a rifle after pretending to be an interested customer. Store employees eventually wrestled the rifle away from him in the parking lot, according to the press release.

Deputies say they, along with Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle police chased Little through Cape Carteret and over the Emerald Isle Bridge.

They say he jumped out of his vehicle on Highway 58 near Black Skimmer Road in Emerald Isle and charged toward officers who took him into custody.

A car was hit by Little during the chase.

Little is being held on a $17,000 bond and is scheduled for court on Friday morning. We’re told he is not cooperating with officers trying to take his mugshot.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.