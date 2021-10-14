Advertisement

Beaufort County Health Department offers Pfizer booster shots

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local health department is now offering COVID-19 booster shots.

The Beaufort County Health Department held its first drive-through clinic offering Pfizer booster shots Wednesday.

Boosters are now available every Wednesday from 12:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and appointments are required.

You can schedule an appointment by calling the health department or signing up online. 140 people lined up to receive their boosters Wednesday, including Lilly Dudley, who says she’s eager to leave the virus behind and get back to normal life.

Dudley says, “Confidence that we can continue to help out and make sure that we are going to get this thing in the rearview mirror.”

The health department has plans to offer Moderna boosters if those shots are approved.

You can get updates or schedule appointments online at www.bchd.net

