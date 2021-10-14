Additional school social workers at Jacksonville middle school after two students hit by car

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Additional social workers will be at Northwoods Park Middle School Thursday after two students were hit by cars on their way home from school.

Brent Anderson, chief communications officer for Onslow County Schools, said the crash happened at the intersection of Henderson Drive and Doris Avenue near Brookwood Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon.

The students were taken away by ambulance, but Anderson says Onslow County Schools has little other information they can share at this time.

Jacksonville police is investigating. WITN has reached out to see if any charges will be filed against the drivers.

