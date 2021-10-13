Advertisement

UPDATE: Monday Goldsboro death believed to be of natural causes

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Preliminary results of a death that occurred on Monday have found that the man died of natural causes.

City officials say police were called to Wayne Memorial Drive for a report of a dead person who was identified as Jermaine Faison of Goldsboro.

Police say the person who reported the crime says he or she was flagged down while driving on Royall Avenue near Wayne Memorial Drive and was asked to help get Faison to the hospital. Officers say the person ended up putting Faison in the car and taking off.

Police say formal results and toxicology reports are pending and the investigation will be officially closed upon receipt of the formal autopsy report.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Berry / Elvin Ballard / Ashley Rossi
More than 4 pounds of cocaine seized, three arrested in New Bern
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Cierra Dyer
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
Beaufort County deputies say the theft happened Thursday night or Friday morning at Avalanche...
Thieves steal 10 outboard motors from Beaufort County watercraft dealer
The lt. governor on Tuesday said he would not resign.
Lt. Gov. Robinson refuses to resign, says he doesn’t hate LGBTQ community

Latest News

Toys for Tots sign-up and push already underway
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer and brighter days ahead
The first phase of Wildwood Park is set to open to the public on Saturday.
Greenville addresses concern over waterway at new Wildwood Park
MumFeast
MumFeast! to kick off in the streets of downtown New Bern this Friday evening