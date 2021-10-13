UPDATE: Monday Goldsboro death believed to be of natural causes

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Preliminary results of a death that occurred on Monday have found that the man died of natural causes.

City officials say police were called to Wayne Memorial Drive for a report of a dead person who was identified as Jermaine Faison of Goldsboro.

Police say the person who reported the crime says he or she was flagged down while driving on Royall Avenue near Wayne Memorial Drive and was asked to help get Faison to the hospital. Officers say the person ended up putting Faison in the car and taking off.

Police say formal results and toxicology reports are pending and the investigation will be officially closed upon receipt of the formal autopsy report.

