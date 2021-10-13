Toys for Tots sign-up and push already underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The holidays are quickly approaching, which means our annual Toys for Tots sign-up is underway.

Amid these tough times, some kids may not see as many toys under the Christmas tree.

The Toys for Tots program helps raise toys for children and helps provide families with Christmas gifts for their kids.

Pastor Rodney Coles with Churches Outreach Network and Toys for Tots says families in need can now sign up for assistance.

Coles says, “We have to start early for those who want to be drop sites and who want to contribute. WITN will be a drop site this year and you can drop your toys there and if you want to send financial donations you can send it to our P.O Box.”

That address is Churches Outreach Network, P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, NC 27833.

WITN is also proud to partner with Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots and we will be accepting new toys at our Greenville studio starting November 8th through December 2nd.

If you are in need of toys you can click on the link below for information about registering.

